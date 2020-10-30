Telangana: 28-year-old worker trapped inside Singareni Collieries mine after roof collapses

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : In a shocking incident, four persons got trapped in a coal mine at Vakeelpalli under Ramagundam Region-II of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) after a portion of its roof collapsed on them, on Thursday.

Though three persons, who received minor injuries, were rescued in a short period of time, efforts are still underway to rescue the fourth person. The worker, who is yet to be found, has been identified as Naveen Kumar, 28, an overman.

Speaking to the media, Satish, who works as a Load Haul Dump (LHD) operator and was one of the workers who got trapped in the coal mine, said that the incident happened while he and his colleagues were working inside one of the underground tunnels, at Level-64.

"The incident happened suddenly. I was filling coal in my trolley when a portion of the roof collapsed on us. As I was not hurt badly, I managed to call for help. I saw the roof collapsing on Naveen’s head. He is yet to be saved," Satish said.

After rescuing, Satish was rushed to the Godavarikhani Area Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. According to sources, the SCCL authorities have deployed special teams to rescue Naveen.

In the meantime, tense situation prevailed in the area as the workers who were supposed to go inside the mines for the next shift refrained themselves from attending duties over fear. On learning about the incident, the relatives of the trapped workers also rushed to the spot.