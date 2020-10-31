STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRHRD Institute director-general BP Acharya set to retire today

He has put in 37 years and two months of service as an IAS officer and served the government in various capacities in united Andhra Pradesh as well as in Telangana.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:45 AM

CRHRD Institute Director General BP Acharya

CRHRD Institute Director General BP Acharya (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CRHRD Institute Director General and Special Chief Secretary BP Acharya will retire from service on attaining superannuation on Saturday. He served the government in various capacities in united Andhra Pradesh as well as in Telangana.

He has put in 37 years and two months of service as an IAS officer. "I wish to thank all my colleagues and friends for the warmth and affection they have showered on me. Particularly touched by the thank you note from the officers of 2019 batch, who have just joined the service," Acharya said. 

Acharya started his career as a Sub-Collector at Bhadrachalam in the year 1985.  He worked as Warangal Collector in 1993. He worked as Principal Secretary Industries, Home and Planning. He formulated pans for the Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS), Mana Vooru and Mana Pranalika.

