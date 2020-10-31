Manufacturers, experts laud Telangana's 'futuristic' EV policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Electric vehicle manufacturers, on Friday, lauded Telangana's EV Policy calling it one of India’s most "comprehensive and forward-looking" robust policies. Experts and EV manufacturers say that the policy includes strong incentives for consumers, manufacturers, charging providers and the EV eco-system.

Stating that Telangana is setting an example for many others, Anjali Jaiswal, Senior Director of International Programme, Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC) says, "Telangana is demonstrating the kind of leadership the world needs right now - putting the well-being of people and the economy first. Investing in electric mobility as part of economic recovery will help achieve India’s goals of creating jobs, reducing air pollution, and curbing climate change."

Experts say the policy addressed different facets of the EV ecosystem. Charu Lata, lead consultant on Electric Mobility, NRDC says, "The future is electric. The Telangana electric mobility policy works to deploy an adequate charging infrastructure, a stumbling block for the success of electric mobility. Smart implementation of charging infrastructure, along with policy initiatives and attractive incentives, will accelerate the eco-system for faster adoption of e-vehicles."

Professor Rajkiran Bilolikar, Associate Professor, Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) says e-mobility will help Indians reach the destination of sustainability. “The TS electric mobility policy is a big step in that direction.”

Manufacturers of electric vehicles urged the State government to introduce more direct-subsidy schemes to encourage consumers. Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, "While the policy offers non-fiscal incentives such as encouraging ride-hailing services, institutional adoption and government buying, it misses offering direct incentives to customers. This is required to motivate citizens to adopt environmentally-friendly vehicles. We hope the government will look into this.”"