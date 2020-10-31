PIL in Telangana High Court alleges misappropriation of public money on employing 'yes-men'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government and its Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation, Vigilance Commission, and Anti-Corruption Bureau to file counter affidavit in the PIL filed alleging misappropriation of public money by entrusting various works to 'yes-men'.

The PIL said 'yes-men' were entrusted with civil works, modernisation of emergency wards and operation theatres, in Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad; construction of district TB centre at Mylardevpally, renovation of TB Sanatorium Hospital at Anantagiri, upgradation of 100-bed hospital and other works in Vikarabad of Rangareddy district.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order recently in the PIL filed by the Forum for Anti corruption, an organisation represented by its president Syed Naveeduddin, seeking an inquiry into the said allegations and stringent action against the errant officials involved in swindling of public funds.

Petitioner’s counsel Syed Mounis Jafer Abidi told the court that the government authorities have failed to take action on the representations made by the forum on the subject issue though the officials concerned have been causing loss to the public exchequer by entrusting various works to their stooges and 'yes-men'.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondents - Principal Secretary to Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Commissioner of State Vigilance Commission and the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau to respond on the issue and posted the matter to November 18 for hearing.