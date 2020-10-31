TRS leaders peddling lies about Centre's share in Telangana's development: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Continuing his attack on TRS leaders, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Friday that Harish is constantly peddling lies and falsehood about the Centre's share in developmental activities in Telangana.

He made this statement while campaigning for M Raghunandan Rao, the saffron party candidate in Dubbaka Assembly constituency, at Bhupalli village in Mirdoddi mandal. While addressing the gathering, Kishan said that the pink party leaders have taken it as a habit/routine to spread false propaganda.

"The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, including Finance Minister T Harish Rao, claim that the State is not receiving any funds from the Centre and that the latter is not part of any programmes being implemented in Telangana. But the truth is, the Centre is a part of each and every scheme being implemented in the State," Kishan Reddy said.

Criticising the TRS government for obstructing the implementation of Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in Telangana, the Union Minister alleged that the pink party is doing this as it knows that the scheme would increase the saffron party’s mileage by many folds.

He also pointed out that the crop insurance scheme, introduced by the Central government, is not being implemented properly by the State government as this too would better the image of BJP in Telangana.

Claiming that the KCR-led TRS government is cheating the people, especially farmers, by not implementing Central schemes, Kishan said that Telangana received Statehood status not for the Kalvakuntla family, but for the people. "Telangana became a State after over 1,200 people sacrificed their lives. TRS should never forget this. It should stop depriving the youngsters from getting employment opportunities," Kishan said.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Union Minister said that the pink party supremo is encouraging corruption and nepotism. Kishan also claimed that the Dubbaka byelection will change the future of Telangana. He also pointed out that the role of Dubbaka people was crucial in the Telangana movement.

"During the State formation movement, KCR had promised that Telangana would have a dalit Chief Minister. However, once the new State was born, he himself became the Chief Minister," Kishan said and pointed out that without the support of BJP, the dream of separate State would not have been possible even with "thousand KCRs".

The Union Minister also alleged that the Congress party and its leaders are working at the behest and as per directions of pink party.

Referring to the defections by Congress MLAs into the ruling party after previous Assembly elections, the Union Minister on Friday said that there won’t be any difference in voting for Congress and TRS as they are two sides of the same coin. Criticising the Congress leaders, he said that the grand-old party has no moral right to ask for votes as over half of its elected MLAs switched their loyalties to the ruling party.

Claiming that voting patterns will be favourable to BJP, Kishan Reddy said: “The voters of Dubbaka will give a historical verdict which will change the face of politics in the State. Appealing the people to put an end to dynasty politics in Telangana, Kishan Reddy said that two families — Kalvakuntla and Owaisi — are ruling the State.