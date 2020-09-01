STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pranab Da’s ‘golden signature’ paved way for formation of  Telangana

Though he hailed from West Bengal, he was very dear to Telangana people as it was he who gave his assent to the AP State Reorganisation Bill.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with former President Pranab Mukherjee. Also seen is Bandaru Dattatreya, current Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with former President Pranab Mukherjee. Also seen is Bandaru Dattatreya, current Governor of Himachal Pradesh. (File photo)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former President Pranab Mukherjee may have left the temporal world, but he will live on in the hearts of the people of Telangana. Though he hailed from West Bengal, he was very dear to Telangana people as it was he who gave his assent to the AP State Reorganisation Bill, on March 1, 2014, paving way for the formation of Telangana State from Andhra Pradesh. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the separate Telangana movement, called the assent, the golden signature of the President. 

Though Pranab Mukherjee was always very reticent and circumspect in what he said while receiving representations from the people, he used to break the rule while talking to KCR. On one occasion, KCR himself had said that Pranab Mukherjee used to say that he was seeing a leader who not only led a movement for a separate State but was also there at the time of its formation. In the turbulent days of the Telangana movement, Seemandhra and Telangana leaders used to make a beeline to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi to argue their respective cases on the division of the State. 

In fact, when the President sent the Bifurcation Bill to AP Assembly for ratification in 2013, the then chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy had ensured that both the Assembly and the Council rejected it with a voice vote hoping it would stall the formation of Telangana State.  After sending the Bill back to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kiran Kumar Reddy followed it up by personally calling on the President and requesting him not to refer it to the Parliament. A few days before the President was to give his assent to the bill, KCR too led a delegation to him, though Telangana was a fait accompli by then, and thanked him, for his “golden signature” on the Bill.

After UPA came to power at the Centre in 2004, the Telangana issue was included in its Common Minimum Programme and a three-member committee headed by Pranab Mukherjee was constituted to go into the demand for Telangana state. Though the committee did not get anywhere, Telangana issue became a focal point at the Central level with KCR relentlessly pushing the movement forward.

As news of Pranab Mukherjee’s death broke on Monday afternoon, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his deep shock and said it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past several weeks did not succeed. The CM said Pranab Mukherjee had a special affinity for Telangana. KCR recalled the work of the committee which Mukherjee headed on Telangana demand. “The former President used to say that there was justice in demand for a separate Telangana statehood and he used to offer several useful suggestions to me. He bestowed special praise on me saying very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal,” the CM said.

Referring to the book The Coalition Years written by Pranab Da, the CM recalled that the Telangana statehood issue was also mentioned in it. “In the book, Pranab Mukherjee had narrated how I did not mind foregoing a portfolio though I was a Cabinet Minister as long as Telangana statehood is assured. The former President visited the Yadadri temple complex and appreciated the renovation works going on there at the site.” The CM said that in Pranab Mukherjee’s death, a void has been created in the country’s political arena which is hard to fill.

special affinity for Telangana
Pranab Mukherjee was always very reticent and circumspect in what he said while receiving representations from the people, he used to break the rule while talking to KCR. On one occasion, KCR himself had said that Pranab Mukherjee used to say that he was seeing a leader who not only led a movement for a separate State but was also there at the time of its formation

Politicians convey condolences
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and many leaders cutting across political affiliation, on Monday, conveyed condolences on the demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.  They said the country would miss Pranab Mukherjee and he would always be remembered for his service to the nation and its people. He was awarded nation’s most prestigious civilian award Bharat Ratna in recognition of his contribution towards nation building  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pranab Mukherjee Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp