Soon, T-Hub to back startups in Telangana's Tier-2 cities like Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If all goes according to plan, T-Hub, the state's startup incubator, will soon be established in Tier-2 cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao directed T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to look into this during a review meeting.

Earlier in March, the state government in its Socio Economic Outlook 2020 had announced that the government will concentrate in developing Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar into IT hubs. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has built an IT Incubation Centre in Warangal on a 2 acre land. Meanwhile, in Karimnagar, an IT centre is being constructed in an area of 51,600 sq ft.

Rama Rao appreciated the T-Hub team for creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in Telangana. While lauding state government-backed organisations like Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), T-Hub and We-Hub, Rama Rao instructed the TSIC team to plan more outreach programmes aimed at schoolkids. He said that the culture of innovation should be fostered from a young age.

He also urged officials attending the review meeting to give special focus to rural innovation. He said that organisations like TSIC, THub, TWorks and WeHub should provide the necessary support for rural innovators.

The Sircilla MLA said that the production of food grains was increasing at a rapid pace in the state due to the efforts of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said agriculture and its allied sectors should benefit from the state's innovation ecosystem.