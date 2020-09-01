Telangana BJP chief Bandi takes a dig at KCR on Muharram rally

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying he allowed a Muharram rally in Dabeerpura to satisfy the Muslim votebank in view of the coming GHMC elections. Addressing a video conference on Monday, he demanded that KCR apologise to Hindus for not allowing them to celebrate the Ganesh Utsav. Meanwhile, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on threat to his life.
