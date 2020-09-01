Telangana records 2,734 fresh COVID-19 cases taking state tally to 1,27,697

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,734 new cases of COVID-19, out of the 58,264 tests it conducted on Monday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state till now reaches to 1,27,697.

According to the Telangana government medical bulletin, the number of active cases in the state currently stand at 31,699 cases of whom 24,598 are under home isolation.

On Monday, Telangana recorded nine more deaths of the virus-infected patients, taking the total till now to 836.

Also, on the same day, 2,325 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 95,162.

Of the 2,734 new cases on Monday, the highest number of cases were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, at 347, followed by Ranga Reddy (212), Nalgonda (191), Khammam (161), Medchal (121), Kothagudem (117), Nizamabad (114), Warangal Urban (112), Siddipet (109), Suryapet (107) and Karimnagar (106)

Also, according to the medical bulletin, there are 3,368 vacant oxygen beds and 515 vacant ICU beds available in the government hospitals across Telangana.