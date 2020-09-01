STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana records 2,734 fresh COVID-19 cases taking state tally to 1,27,697

According to the Telangana government medical bulletin, the number of active cases in the state currently stand at 31,699 cases of whom 24,598 are under home isolation. 

Published: 01st September 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

A boy getting Covid test at Fever hospital Covid testing centre in hyderabad on Monday.

A boy getting Covid test at Fever hospital Covid testing centre in hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,734 new cases of COVID-19, out of the 58,264 tests it conducted on Monday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state till now reaches to 1,27,697.

According to the Telangana government medical bulletin, the number of active cases in the state currently stand at 31,699 cases of whom 24,598 are under home isolation. 

On Monday, Telangana recorded nine more deaths of the virus-infected patients, taking the total till now to 836.

Also, on the same day, 2,325 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 95,162. 

Of the 2,734 new cases on Monday, the highest number of cases were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, at 347, followed by Ranga Reddy (212), Nalgonda (191), Khammam (161), Medchal (121), Kothagudem (117), Nizamabad (114), Warangal Urban (112), Siddipet (109), Suryapet (107) and Karimnagar (106) 

Also, according to the medical bulletin, there are 3,368 vacant oxygen beds and 515 vacant ICU beds available in the government hospitals across Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Telangana
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp