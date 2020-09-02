Ex-ministet Matangi Narsaiah, dies of cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Former minister Matangi Narsaiah, 75, died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. His wife Jojamma had died around 20 days ago. After this he fell sick and was undergoing treatment for the past 18 days.

He was a two-time MLA from the then Myadaram Assembly Constituency. He won the election the first time on a TDP ticket in 1983 and second time on a Congress ticket in 1999, and worked as a minister for a brief period while Nadendla Bhaskara Rao was Chief Minister.