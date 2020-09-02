Meet Telangana singer 'Mangli' whose song on YouTube garnered 2.5 million views in two days

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

Think Telangana folk and the voice that surfaces in your memory is most likely to be Mangli’s high-throated, full-blown, passionate one that rings in the forest beat right into your earphones. It is her ability to translate the raw and authentic lyrics depicting the rustic life that seems to have contributed to her latest song Aada nemali song with Kanakavva, another Telangana legend, that is trending on YouTube a few hours after it was posted on September 1. “With 2.5 million views in two days, this must be one my biggest hits,” says a visibly relieved Mangli.

She has spent two weeks practicing the moves and of course rendering the song which was shot at Ramagundam wilderness spots. What makes content ‘click’ on social media channels such as YouTube?

“It’s content, not controversy. It’s talent, not tags such as region or language,” says this Lambada singer who hails from Mahabubnagar and has now made Hyderabad her home.

WATCH 'Aada nemali' song with Kanakavva​:

Mangli’s popularity rose higher in 2019 blockbuster songs such as Ramulo Ramula from Ala Vaikuntapurrammulo and Vaadu nadipey bandi Royal Enfliedu from George Reddy.

What does she have to say about the invasion of non-local artistes, especially singers such as Shreya Goshal, Sid Sriram or Armaan Mallik for songs that could have been sung by any Telugu singer too?

“Audiences should never go by any other criteria except talent. Regardless of them being star kids or from outside, from the region or elsewhere, everyone should be encouraged. I personally hate questions which pin me down to my region. I like be known as a singer. Today, I have sung for Marathi and Kannada movies and they list e n e r s h ave loved my work. With open and level playing grounds such as YouTube, one can record any song from anywhere and upload and see the fun. None can stop from your song going viral if it has content in it,” she adds.

Mangli says she also doesn’t believe in sharing her story of hardships or glamourise her struggles. “Struggle is a part of life and one must go through it as early as possible to rise”, she remarks while dismissing the hardships she went through to become Telangana’s first and most well-known folk singer on the internet.

Mangli has herself been a YouTube sensation since 2017 when her song Rela re-released on Telangana Formation Day became one of the most played Telangana songs.

“I identify myself with Telugu culture and I ensure I release local folk songs for Bonalu, Batukamma, Dasara pandaga, State Formation Day etc. From WhatsApp status to ringtones, I have been in everyone’s phones and in their hearts and I consider myself blessed,” says the singer in her 20s.

She believes that these festivals have also become special days to post photos and videos on WhatsApp and social media and it’s a great time and a platform to talk about our culture and traditions in a fun, entertaining and visually pleasing way with the Gen X.

No wonder that recent Bonalu saw Gen X go all out to dress up in langa voni and dance to Mangli’s tunes to give a shoutout to their own identity.

The singer who has learnt classical music for three years recently surprised her fans with a rendition of Nagumomu on her Instagram page.

“Naa voice, talent plus aaviginjanta adrushtam (luck the size of a mustard seed) are the secrets of my success,” she adds.