Submit report on aid for flood-affected people: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

A Division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to submit a report regarding the steps taken for payment of compensation and other assistance to flood-affected people in the State.

The bench passed this order in the PIL filed by Dr Cheruku Sudhakar from Nalgonda, seeking HC direction to the government to pay compensation to farmers whose crops were submerged in the floods and ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.

Petitioners’ counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar told the court that the State government has not taken necessary steps under the National Disaster Management Authority to mitigate the suffering of the people affected by the recent floods and fire accidents.

Several of them have lost their livelihoods due to crop damage in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapally, Komarambheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad, he added, and urged the court to pass necessary orders. After hearing the case, the bench directed the State to file a report on the issue and adjourned the case hearing to the second week of September.