Telangana announces Layout Regularisation Scheme for unauthorized properties

HYDERABAD: Decks have been cleared to regularise unapproved and illegal layouts in urban as well as rural areas of Telangana. According to a new order —Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020 for urban and rural areas — issued by the State government on Tuesday, owners or developers of unapproved and unauthorised plots or layouts, not covered under the prohibitory category, can apply for regularisation of their properties by October 15, 2020.

As per the new Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), they can file an online application or at Mee Seva Centre or Citizens Service Centres (CSC) in the prescribed format for regularisation of their properties before the competent authority.

The registration fee for individual plot owners is Rs 1,000 and for layout developers, it is Rs 10,000 for the entire layout. The payment can be made online at the time of submitting the application.

All applications received within the stipulated time will be taken up for processing and the applicants will be required to pay regularisation fee once their applications are accepted.

Basic regularisation charges include betterment, development and layout scrutiny charges as well as penalty and other charges.

For less than 100 sq.m plot, the basic regularisation charges will be Rs 200 per sq.m.

For 101 to 300 sq.m plots, the regularisation charges will be Rs 400 per sq.m, for 301 to 500 sq.m it will be Rs 600 per sq.m and for above 500 sq.m, the chargers will be Rs 750 per sq.m. For slums, the charges will be Rs 5 per sq.m irrespective of plot or land value.

The actual regularisation charges will be calculated based on prevailing land value as on August 26, 2020. Up to 3,000 sq.yds, the regularisation charges will 25 per cent, from 3,001 to 5,000 sq.yds it is 50 per cent, from 5,001 to 10,000 sq.yds it will be 75 per cent and above 10,001 sq.yds, the charges will be 100 per cent.

The charges have to be deposited within three months of intimation and latest by January 31, 2021, whichever is earlier, either in instalments or in one go within this time period, failing which regularisation of plot will not be considered and the property will be treated as unauthorised. No relaxation of time will be granted, the order said.

