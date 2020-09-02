STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana forest officials arrest 10 for smuggling pangolin

The accused had uploaded a video on YouTube to sell the animal.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Officers and staff of Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana with the 10 accused from Mancherial and Asifabad districts and the live pangolin on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Department officials of the Kawal Tiger Reserve busted a pangolin smuggling racket on Tuesday, and arrested 10 persons belonging to Mancherial and Asifabad districts. They also rescued a live pangolin from the offenders, apart from seizing their car and mobile phones. Pangolin is a Critically Endangered Species and is listed under Schedule–1 of the Wild Life Protection Act. Hunting and trading of the animal is a serious offence and punishable with a minimum sentence of seven-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of not less than `5 lakh. Additionally, the PD Act will be imposed on the offenders, said the Forest Department.

Speaking to Express, Kawal Tiger Reserve’s field director CP Vinod Kumar said that teams of forest officials from Mancherial and Asifabad districts had been keeping a close watch on the accused persons, and investigating their involvement in the wildlife crime. The probe began a month ago, when forest officials came across a video on YouTube promising interested parties live pangolin for sale. The video said the animal’s scale offered magical cures and several health benefits. One of the persons involved in the trade had even posted his phone number in the comments section.

The Forest Department officials kept a few people under their radar until they could catch all parties involved in the racket. Undercover officials got in touch with the main dealer, who had demanded a price of `10 lakh for the animal. The forest officials have booked the accused and produced them before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Sirpur. The accused have been identified as Banoth Kumar, Avunuri Santosh, Dasari Shekar, Surmalla Ravinder and Dole Mallikarjuna of Mancherial district and Kotturi Ashanna, Vinkare Prakash, Sye Dawood, Gomase Chiranjeevi and Utnoori Pochaiah.

An accused posted phone number online The video uploaded by the accused claimed the animal’s scale offered magical cures and several health benefits. One of the persons involved in the trade had even posted his phone number in the comments section

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pangolin Pangolin illegal trade Pangolin smuggling Pangolin Telangana wildlife trade
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp