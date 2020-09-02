Telangana forest officials arrest 10 for smuggling pangolin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Department officials of the Kawal Tiger Reserve busted a pangolin smuggling racket on Tuesday, and arrested 10 persons belonging to Mancherial and Asifabad districts. They also rescued a live pangolin from the offenders, apart from seizing their car and mobile phones. Pangolin is a Critically Endangered Species and is listed under Schedule–1 of the Wild Life Protection Act. Hunting and trading of the animal is a serious offence and punishable with a minimum sentence of seven-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of not less than `5 lakh. Additionally, the PD Act will be imposed on the offenders, said the Forest Department.

Speaking to Express, Kawal Tiger Reserve’s field director CP Vinod Kumar said that teams of forest officials from Mancherial and Asifabad districts had been keeping a close watch on the accused persons, and investigating their involvement in the wildlife crime. The probe began a month ago, when forest officials came across a video on YouTube promising interested parties live pangolin for sale. The video said the animal’s scale offered magical cures and several health benefits. One of the persons involved in the trade had even posted his phone number in the comments section.

The Forest Department officials kept a few people under their radar until they could catch all parties involved in the racket. Undercover officials got in touch with the main dealer, who had demanded a price of `10 lakh for the animal. The forest officials have booked the accused and produced them before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Sirpur. The accused have been identified as Banoth Kumar, Avunuri Santosh, Dasari Shekar, Surmalla Ravinder and Dole Mallikarjuna of Mancherial district and Kotturi Ashanna, Vinkare Prakash, Sye Dawood, Gomase Chiranjeevi and Utnoori Pochaiah.

