Five youngsters killed in road accident at Warangal’s Damera

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a tragic incident, five youngsters were killed in a ghastly road accident that happened near Pasargonda crossroad of Damera mandal in Warangal (Rural) district early on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident happened when a speeding sand-laden lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed the car in which the five people were travelling. All of them died on the spot.

The deceased persons have been identified as Mekala Praveen, Mekala Rakesh, Medi Pavan, Rohit and Raheem, all aged between 22 and 26 years. While Praveen, Rakesh and Pavan were residents of Pochamma maidan in Warangal, Rohit belonged to Nayeem Nagar in Hanamkonda and Raheem hailed from Auto Nagar in Warangal. Sources told Express that the five youngsters were returning after celebrating Pavan’s birthday and that they all had consumed liquor.

The accident happened while the one who was driving the car tried to overtake another vehicle, when the speeding lorry rammed the youngsters’ car. Meanwhile, scared after the incident, the lorry driver fled from the spot.

Speaking to Express, Damera SI U Bhaskar Reddy said that the bodies of all youngsters have been handed over to the family members of the deceased after conducting postmortem at the MGM Hospital in Warangal.

He also said that the cops have traced the lorry driver and that he has been admitted to a local hospital as he too sustained injuries. We have registered a case and the investigation is underway, Reddy added.