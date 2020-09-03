One Maoist killed in exchange of fire with police at Kothagudem in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: One CPI (Maoist) member died in an exchange of fire that took place between Maoists and police forces, at Devallagudem forest area in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to information from sources, the police had received intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the Maoists in forest areas near Devallagudem village.

As the police forces were taking up combing operations in the forests based on the inputs, they came across some them. Following this, an exchange of fire took place between them, after the Maoists allegedly did not surrender and opened fire.

As per available information, the Maoist was a member of the party's action team.

While the police higher officials have confirmed in the exchange of fire, that they are not yet revealing complete details, as police forces are still in the forest area.