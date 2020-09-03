STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PV Narasimha Rao’s native village to be turned into a tourism spot, says Srinivas Goud

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud visited Vangara on Wednesday and revealed the plan for the development of the village as a magnificent tourism spot.

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Minister V Srinivas Goud checks PV’s belongings that will be displayed at the proposed museum, at Vangara.

Minister V Srinivas Goud checks PV’s belongings that will be displayed at the proposed museum, at Vangara.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to express gratitude and preserve the bequest of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, the State will soon construct a memorial tourism site, exhibiting his life and struggles, at his native village of Vangara in Warangal. 

Minister V Srinivas Goud checks PV’s belongings
that will be displayed at the proposed museum, at Vangara

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud visited Vangara on Wednesday and revealed the plan for the development of the village as a magnificent tourism spot. He said: “The village would be recognised globally to mark the centenary celebrations of late Narasimha Rao.” To continue educating and inspiring the country and its younger generations of PV’s personality, the building where he lived will be developed into a museum which will have a photo gallery exhibiting his journey and a collection of his belongings.
In order to make the village attractive, a double road will be laid leading from Warangal to Siddipet and the entrance to the village will also be beautified, the Minister informed.

Additionally, a suspension bridge over the Vangara pond will add to its beauty making it a mini tank bund. Further, he said a decision on developing the Shiva temple in the village and the model park on seven acres of land would be taken soon. “The government will take necessary steps to develop the site as a good tourism hub that would attract people from all over the country,” he added. He also met the relatives of PV and discussed the necessary arrangements for the development of the tourist centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PV Narasimha Rao V Srinivas Goud tourism site
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp