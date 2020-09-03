PV Narasimha Rao’s native village to be turned into a tourism spot, says Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to express gratitude and preserve the bequest of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, the State will soon construct a memorial tourism site, exhibiting his life and struggles, at his native village of Vangara in Warangal.

Minister V Srinivas Goud checks PV’s belongings

that will be displayed at the proposed museum, at Vangara

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud visited Vangara on Wednesday and revealed the plan for the development of the village as a magnificent tourism spot. He said: “The village would be recognised globally to mark the centenary celebrations of late Narasimha Rao.” To continue educating and inspiring the country and its younger generations of PV’s personality, the building where he lived will be developed into a museum which will have a photo gallery exhibiting his journey and a collection of his belongings.

In order to make the village attractive, a double road will be laid leading from Warangal to Siddipet and the entrance to the village will also be beautified, the Minister informed.

Additionally, a suspension bridge over the Vangara pond will add to its beauty making it a mini tank bund. Further, he said a decision on developing the Shiva temple in the village and the model park on seven acres of land would be taken soon. “The government will take necessary steps to develop the site as a good tourism hub that would attract people from all over the country,” he added. He also met the relatives of PV and discussed the necessary arrangements for the development of the tourist centre.