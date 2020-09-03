Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a historic decision 17 most backward classes, mostly nomadic castes that were never accorded reservation in the past, are likely to be included in the BC list.

The State Cabinet is expected to approve the inclusion of 17 castes in the BC list when it meets on September 6, a day ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of the State Legislature.

“We have prepared the list of 17 castes. It will be included in the agenda of the Cabinet meeting,” sources in BC Welfare Department told Express on Wednesday.

According to sources, 13 castes will be included in Group A of the BC list and four more in Group D category so that people belonging to these castes would receive benefits from the government under the reservation quota. The State Cabinet’s decision will be based on the recommendation of the BC Commission.

The Cabinet may also approve the New Revenue Act. “We are doing an exercise on the new Act. Whether it will be placed before the Cabinet or not depends on the progress of the work,” officials in the Revenue Department told Express. Besides, the Cabinet will also replace some recent Ordinances with Bills.

According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to discuss enhancement of wards and certain changes in rules relating to the GHMC Act, ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. There has been a proposal to increase the number of wards in the GHMC area.

The Cabinet may also approve the names of three MLCs to be nominated to the Legislative Council under Governor quota. The names of Karne Prabhakar, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi, Desapathi Srinivas and Nayani Narasimha Rao are doing rounds for the nominated MLCs. The State Cabinet may also finalise the food processing policy for the State. Already thorough exercise was conducted on the proposed food policy, which suggested setting up of one agro-based SEZ in every Assembly segment.

New castes likely to be included in BC list

Group A: Addapuvaru, Bhagavatula, Bail Kammara/Chigadi/Gadia Lohar, Eenuti/Yenati, Ganjikoti/Ganjikooti, Goud Jetti, Kaki Pagadala, Patamvaru,/Masailhlu, OAD/OD/ODD, Sonnail/Sonnayollu, Sri Kashitriya Ramajogi/Ramajogi, Dheracheerali/Telsuri/Telsoori and Tolubommalata Varu/Boppla

Group D: Aheer/Aheeryalu, Govili/Govill/Gouli, Kullakadigi/Kullikadigi/Chittem and Taroollu/Soma Vamasa Kshatriya