Centre not supplying urea as per quota: Telangana Agriculture Minister

Though the State government took up the matter with the Centre, there were some problems in supplying urea, he said. 

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday said the Central government is not supplying urea as per the quota allotted to Telangana. He said there is a shortage of 4.64 lakh tonnes of urea as of September but the State has enough stock of other fertilisers for Vanakalam (kharif). 

The Centre allotted 10.79 lakh tonnes of urea and 11.80 lakh tonnes of other fertilisers for Vanakalam, Niranjan Reddy said. Though the State government took up the matter with the Centre, there were some problems in supplying urea, he said. 

From April 1 to August 31, the Centre allotted 8.69 lakh tonnes of urea, while it actually supplied only 6.15 lakh tonnes, the Minister said. The shortage till August 31 was 2.54 lakh tonnes. The quota for September was 2.10 lakh tonnes, he said, adding that the month’s quota was yet to be received. The total quantity of urea due from the Centre is 4.64 lakh tonnes, he said. 
 

