COVID-19 test must for all MLAs, journalists attending Telangana legislature's monsoon session

The monsoon session of the Telangana legislature will commence on September 7. Tests for those attending the session would be conducted from Friday at the Assembly premises.

Published: 04th September 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 03:51 PM

Telangana Assembly

Telangana Assembly. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All Ministers, MLAs, Telangana legislature staff and journalists have to undergo COVID-19 tests before attending the ensuing monsoon session. A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting conducted by Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday.
 
The monsoon session of the Telangana legislature will commence on September 7. Tests for those attending the session would be conducted from Friday at the Assembly premises.
 
Speaking to reporters, Legislative Assembly Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that they were following the guidelines issued by the Parliament in conducting the Assembly session.
   
Six-feet distance would be maintained in both the Assembly and Legislature. The Minister said that 40 additional seats in the Assembly and eight additional seats in the Council would be provided to maintain physical distancing in both the Houses.
 
The Minister said that PPE kits, rapid antigen tests, oximeters and two ambulances would be kept ready.
 
The marshals and staff of the legislature had to undergo COVID-19 tests two days before the commencement of the session.

The GHMC staff would sanitise the premises of the Assembly, Council and MLA quarters daily during the session.
 
Besides the regular doctors available with the legislature secretariat, more doctors with knowledge of treating COVID-19 would be deployed for the session.
 
Along with Ministers, MLAs and MLCs, only one personal assistant would be allowed into the Assembly/Council. Visitors are prohibited during the monsoon session.

