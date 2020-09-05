STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IMS scam: Devika Rani arrested again, eight others also held

All the nine, including Devika Rani, were involved in corrupt practises, especially in generating fake medical indents, when she was director of IMS.

Published: 05th September 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested former director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Ch Devika Rani and eight others for possessing huge unaccounted cash. Besides, they invested their ill-gotten gains in real estate on the names of benamis.

All the nine, including Devika Rani, were involved in corrupt practises, especially in generating fake medical indents, when she was director of IMS. Apart from Devika Rani, the arrested include former joint director of IMS, K Padma, former assistant director K Vasantha Indira, Omni Medi owner K Srihari, Omni Medi representative K Sujatha, K Krupa Sagar Reddy of Legend Enterprises, T Venkatesh, regional manager of Hemocue, B Venkateswarlu, and Ch Nagaraju, both employees of Omni Medi. 

Rs 6 crore government funds diverted

ACB officials said that Omni Medi owner Srihari opened some shell companies for supplying medicines. He colluded with Devika Rani and others and diverted more than `6 crore government funds. Devika Rani allowed these shell companies to supply indents of medicines at higher prices to ESI (Employees State Insurance) hospitals by creating false records. 

For allowing these shell companies to supply medicines, company managements paid mamools to IMS officials in cash, gold etc. The ACB recently unearthed cash of `4.4 crore from the possession of Devika Rani and pharmacist Naga Lakshmi. This is the second time that the ACB officials have arrested Devika Rani. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau IMS scam Devika Rani
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp