Power Star fans injured in a scuffle at Madhira

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Three people, including two fans of Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, were injured in a clash when fans of two actors clashed after Pawan Kalyan’s fans burst crackers to celebrate the actor’s birthday at Madhira mandal.

The incident occurred at Rayapatnam village. The injured were taken to a hospital in Madhira. Police registered cases against 19 persons from both the groups. When Pawan Kalyan’s fans were celebrating the actor’s birthday and bursting crackers, a group of fans of another actor raised objections, which was followed by heated arguments between the two groups and ended in the outbreak of fisticuffs.