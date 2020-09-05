South Central Railway to focus on transportation of goods

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: IN a bid to help the South Central Railway (SCR), which was impoverished by the Covid- induced lockdown, the authorities have decided to focus more on transportation of goods from Adilabad to other places. The decision has been taken with a hope that the move would help the SCR earn good income at a time when it is reeling under severe financial crisis owing to the suspension of passenger services. Around 2.5 lakh cotton bales would be transported from the district headquarters to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh between November 2020 and March 2021.

Apart from this, cotton seed de oiled cakes (DOC) would also be transported to Guntur. Speaking to Express, SCR Nanded Divisional Railway Manager Upender Singh said that the zone is expected to make a turnover of more than Rs 2 crore as Adilabad is one of the largest cotton processing centres in the State.