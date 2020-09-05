Telangana undisputed leader in emerging technology, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said several policies and initiatives of the Telangana government have emerged as a role model for various sectors. The Minister was in conversation with Google India’s country head Sanjay Gupta at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s 3rd Annual Leadership (virtual) Summit ‘US-India Week 2020: Navigating New Challenges’.

Rama Rao gave the example of the progress Telangana has made in the emerging technologies sector. He said the State government has formulated actionable strategies for developing robust local ecosystems for AI, Blockchain, drones, IoT and cybersecurity. Telangana is also the first State to have policy/strategy documents for AI, Blockchain and drones. “We are recognised as undisputed leaders in these areas among Indian State governments,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA also pointed out how technology is playing a key role in children’s education in Telangana. He said the digital lessons of the State’s Education Department for kindergarteners to postgraduate students are being aired on TV channels such as T-SAT Vidya, Nipuna, Doordarshan Saptagiri, and Doordarshan Yadagiri. T-SAT’s channels can be viewed on all digital platforms and local cable networks in the State.

The local language content is important to ensure further digital penetration, Rama Rao said. The School Education Department has created around 900 digital lessons in Telugu medium for telecast for Classes VI-X.

The Minister explained the role that the State government is playing “in transforming Telangana and Hyderabad into an innovation hub and the favourite destination for global companies”. “Today, the innovation ecosystem model, which consists of organisations such as T-Hub, TSIC, We-Hub, T Works and RICH who work actively with academia, industry and government departments to spur innovation, is considered as one of the best in the country,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Rama Rao said, “With a rich data and innovation ecosystem, Telangana is acting as a test bed for scalable emerging technology solutions. If we solve for Telangana, we solve for the world. Let’s solve it together”.