STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana undisputed leader in emerging technology, says KT Rama Rao

The local language content is important to ensure further digital penetration, Rama Rao said.

Published: 05th September 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said several policies and initiatives of the Telangana government have emerged as a role model for various sectors. The Minister was in conversation with Google India’s country head Sanjay Gupta at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s 3rd Annual Leadership (virtual) Summit ‘US-India Week 2020: Navigating New Challenges’. 

Rama Rao gave the example of the progress Telangana has made in the emerging technologies sector. He said the State government has formulated actionable strategies for developing robust local ecosystems for AI, Blockchain, drones, IoT and cybersecurity. Telangana is also the first State to have policy/strategy documents for AI, Blockchain and drones. “We are recognised as undisputed leaders in these areas among Indian State governments,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA also pointed out how technology is playing a key role in children’s education in Telangana. He said the digital lessons of the State’s Education Department for kindergarteners to postgraduate students are being aired on TV channels such as T-SAT Vidya, Nipuna, Doordarshan Saptagiri, and Doordarshan Yadagiri. T-SAT’s channels can be viewed on all digital platforms and local cable networks in the State.

The local language content is important to ensure further digital penetration, Rama Rao said. The School Education Department has created around 900 digital lessons in Telugu medium for telecast for Classes VI-X. 

The Minister explained the role that the State government is playing “in transforming Telangana and Hyderabad into an innovation hub and the favourite destination for global companies”. “Today, the innovation ecosystem model, which consists of organisations such as T-Hub, TSIC, We-Hub, T Works and RICH who work actively with academia, industry and government departments to spur innovation, is considered as one of the best in the country,” he said. 

In his closing remarks, Rama Rao said, “With a rich data and innovation ecosystem, Telangana is acting as a test bed for scalable emerging technology solutions. If we solve for Telangana, we solve for the world. Let’s solve it together”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp