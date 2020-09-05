V Hanumantha Rao demands stringent Revenue Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday asked the government to pass a stringent Revenue Act in the Assembly session. He also asked the government to hold a comprehensive discussion on corruption and the proposed Act.

Speaking at a press meet, Hanumantha Rao said, “State government is organising PV Narasimha Rao’s Centenary Celebrations, but it will not be construed as a true celebration until the government implements the Land Ceiling Act as PV Narasimha Rao stood for land reforms.”

Stressing on the need for a stringent Revenue Act, he said, “In Keesara tahsildar’s case, a land parcel of 94 acres, which was allocated to Dalits, was misappropriated by the land sharks. The government should take steps to ensure that none other than the actual beneficiaries should be in possession on the land.” He demanded a detailed enquiry by the departments concerned.