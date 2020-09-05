Vehicle in Chandrababu Naidu's convoy meets with accident in Telangana, TDP leader safe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vehicle in the convoy of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, met with an accident at Dandumalkapuram near Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday, while it was on its way to Hyderabad from Amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh.

A stray cow appeared in the middle of the road as the convoy was moving. An escort vehicle at the front of the convoy had to suddenly apply the brakes and met with an accident.

Naidu was in another bulletproof vehicle in the convoy and did not receive any injuries. The security personnel inside the escort vehicle suffered minor injuries and were shifted into another vehicle after provision of first aid. Later, the convoy continued its journey to Hyderabad.