Rohingya Muslims have set up YouTube channel in Hyderabad, says BJP MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has raked up a controversy yet again saying Rohingya Muslims have set up a YouTube channel named ‘Hyderabad Rohingya TV’.

The MLA said they also have a football club in AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s constituency.

Releasing a video on Saturday, the lone saffron MLA questioned whether the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the DGP and Hyderabad Police Commissioner were aware of these illegal activities.

“Are the Rohingya trying to contest elections as a next step and set up a political party,” Singh asked.

He requested Home Minister Amit Shah to start the National Register of Citizens from Hyderabad and illegally residing Rohingya back to their countries.