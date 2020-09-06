Telangana Chief Secretary to monitor Covid grievances, state tells HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government informed the High Court that it has accorded permission to Tata Consultancy Services, Jain International Trade Organisation, Casa Owners Association, and Hockey Stadium Association to establish four Covid-19 isolation centres in the city.

Represented by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the government, on Friday, filed a report before the High Court in connection with one set of PILs seeking medical equipment, medicines and trained staff in all the designated Covid-19 hospitals, and another filed against private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for Covid treatment.

The government told the court that it would set up a grievance cell headed by the Chief Secretary to address all the complaints received on the 104 call centre and WhatsApp helplines.

Additionally, the director of Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW) will scrutinise all concerns pertaining to Covid-19 and place them before the CS for his guidance.

As for complaints against corporate hospitals in the city, the government said that it has so far received 211 plaints of inappropriate and excess billing by private Covid-19 treatment centres.

Of these, 50 complaints have been resolved.

In fact, permission to three hospitals to provide Covid treatment was revoked, and show-cause notices were issued to 38 hospitals. All cases are being closely monitored by respective district medical and health officers as well as the director of public health, the report said.

The government, in its report, added that it has received applications from NGOs and other organisations, namely Jain International Trade Organisation, CASA Owners Association, Tata Consultancy Services and Hockey Stadium Association to set up isolation centres.

All four of them have been permitted to establish them at Begumpet, Kondapur, Madhapur and Hockey Stadium Quarters respectively.The matter will come up for hearing on September 24.