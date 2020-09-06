STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Chief Secretary to monitor Covid grievances, state tells HC

Represented by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the government, on Friday, filed a report before the High Court in connection with one set of PILs.

Published: 06th September 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government informed the High Court that it has accorded permission to Tata Consultancy Services, Jain International Trade Organisation, Casa Owners Association, and Hockey Stadium Association to establish four Covid-19 isolation centres in the city. 

Represented by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the government, on Friday, filed a report before the High Court in connection with one set of PILs seeking medical equipment, medicines and trained staff in all the designated Covid-19 hospitals, and another filed against private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for Covid treatment. 

The government told the court that it would set up a grievance cell headed by the Chief Secretary to address all the complaints received on the 104 call centre and WhatsApp helplines.

Additionally, the director of Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW) will scrutinise all concerns pertaining to Covid-19 and place them before the CS for his guidance.

As for complaints against corporate hospitals in the city, the government said that it has so far received 211 plaints of inappropriate and excess billing by private Covid-19 treatment centres.

Of these, 50 complaints have been resolved.

In fact, permission to three hospitals to provide Covid treatment was revoked, and show-cause notices were issued to 38 hospitals. All cases are being closely monitored by respective district medical and health officers as well as the director of public health, the report said.

The government, in its report, added that it has received applications from NGOs and other organisations, namely Jain International Trade Organisation, CASA Owners Association, Tata Consultancy Services and Hockey Stadium Association to set up isolation centres.

All four of them have been permitted to establish them at Begumpet, Kondapur, Madhapur and Hockey Stadium Quarters respectively.The matter will come up for hearing on September 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jain International Trade Organisation Casa Owners Association Tata Consultancy Services Hockey Stadium Association Coronavirus COVID-19 Telangana High Court
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp