September 17 may not be 'Telangana Liberation Day' unless CM steps down: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: September 17 may not be officially declared as the Telangana Liberation Day unless Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao steps down, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said on Sunday.

Addressing a virtual meeting organised by the Telangana Journalists Union, Muralidhar Rao said the government should allocate funds for the celebration of Telangana Liberation Day. "I have never seen any political leader or party in Telangana appreciate the Nizam, but for CM KCR. No doubt the Nizam demon has entered into him," he said.

He also demanded that the government allocate funds to develop historical places such as Parkal, Bairanpally and Kolanupaka as tourist spots.

