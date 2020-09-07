STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government suspends nearly all registrations, shuts down registrar offices

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. It suspends all registrations, except will deeds, administration of marriages and franking services.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Somesh Kumar

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of passing the proposed Revenue Act in the ongoing Assembly session, the Telangana government on Monday issued a government order suspending nearly all registrations in the state.

The government declared that all Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices in the state will be closed until further orders. This has come as a shock to patrons of the Registration Department.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. It suspends all registrations, except will deeds, administration of marriages and franking services.

“With a view to providing quality services to citizens for registration of property documents, it is proposed to bring certain changes in the related processes and technical applications,” Somesh Kumar said in the order.

The payment gateways including T App and E-Challans have temporarily been suspended. Registrations for already paid challans were progressing on Monday. However, they will be suspended for property-related registrations from Tuesday.

Recently, the government issued a notification for implementation of the Layout Regularization Scheme for unauthorized layouts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Registration department
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp