Telangana government suspends nearly all registrations, shuts down registrar offices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of passing the proposed Revenue Act in the ongoing Assembly session, the Telangana government on Monday issued a government order suspending nearly all registrations in the state.

The government declared that all Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices in the state will be closed until further orders. This has come as a shock to patrons of the Registration Department.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. It suspends all registrations, except will deeds, administration of marriages and franking services.

“With a view to providing quality services to citizens for registration of property documents, it is proposed to bring certain changes in the related processes and technical applications,” Somesh Kumar said in the order.

The payment gateways including T App and E-Challans have temporarily been suspended. Registrations for already paid challans were progressing on Monday. However, they will be suspended for property-related registrations from Tuesday.

Recently, the government issued a notification for implementation of the Layout Regularization Scheme for unauthorized layouts.