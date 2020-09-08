STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhatti wants media point, KCR says no

The Assembly session will continue till September 28.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka got into a heated argument during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting here on Monday, which was held after the conclusion of the first day of Monsoon session.

According to sources, Bhatti Vikramarka protested against closure of the media point. Not allowing Opposition members or journalists to the media point was nothing but stifling the voice of the Opposition, Bhatti said.

In reply, Rao said that they did not allow people at media point keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation. Bhatti also demanded a debate on Covid-19 in the House. The Chief Minister said that they were ready for debate on any issue. Rao reportedly said that the State had suffered a financial loss of `60,000 crore due to the pandemic and they were better informed about the situation than the Opposition.

The Assembly session will continue till September 28. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting took a decision to this effect. The debate on the new Revenue Bill may take place on Thursday and Friday. 
Bhatti Vikramarka proposed debates on Covid-19, LRS and BRS issue, sanction of universities, belt liquor shops, Podu cultivation, demolition of religious structures in the Secretariat, implementation of SC and ST sub-plan, and new education policy, among others.It was decided at the meeting that the Question Hour would be conducted for one hour where only six questions would be allowed. Thirty minutes would be allotted to the Zero Hour. 

Holidays   
There will be holidays for the Assembly on September 12, 13, 20, and 27. The House will do business for 18 days. On Tuesday, the House  would not take up Question Hour and Zero Hour, and, take up discussion on the former PM PV Narasimha Rao’s Birth Centenary Celebrations and adopt a resolution requesting the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on PV.

