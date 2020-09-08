CM, leaders pay tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on first day of monsoon session of Telangana Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the first day of the Monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and all party leaders paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and 10 former MLAs on Monday. While moving the Condolence motion, Chief Minster termed Mukherjee a great economist and statesman. He said the separate Telangana Bill had got the nod from Mukherjee when he was the President.

The House also condoled the death of late MLA from Dubbaka Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. Condoling his death, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that over 30 persons had tried for the Dubbaka seat, but the Chief Minister recognised the services of Ramalinga Reddy and gave him the ticket. The House condoled the death of Matangi Narasiah, Kaveti Sammaiah, Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, Salluri Pochaiah, P Rama Swamy, Masku Narasimha, B Krishna, Sunnam Rajaiah and Yadama Kista Reddy.