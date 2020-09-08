STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR sends VROs & VRAs out, ushers in radical revenue reforms

Cabinet also clears way for Telangana Rights of Inland and Pattadar Passbooks Bill

Published: 08th September 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao arrives at the Telangana Assembly on Monday | EXPRESS

By  VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Almost  four decades after the then Chief Minister, late NT Rama Rao, abolished the Patel- Patwari (Karanam-Munasabu) system and introduced VRO system, Telangana’s Revenue Department is all set to take a new shape. The State Cabinet, which met here on Monday, cleared ‘The Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill, 2020’ and ‘The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020’.

These two Bills would be introduced in the Assembly on Wednesday, which pave way for major reforms in the existing administration of the Revenue Department. Under the new dispensation, which would come into effect after the Bills are passed in both the Assembly and Legislative Council and the Governor gives her assent, the present Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) system would stand abolished. Ushering in several key changes in the Revenue Department, which is mired in a morass of corruption, the government is unveiling a new legislation. The debate on these Bills will be taken up on Thursday and Friday.

IT Minsiter KT Rama Rao checks his temperature before entering the Assembly premises on the first day of Monsoon session in Hyderabad on Monday

Registrations stopped

On a day of fast-paced developments ahead of the unveiling of the New Revenue Act, the government on Monday stopped property registrations till further orders. The registrations will resume after the much-awaited Dharani portal is launched. All the records from VROs were taken away by Tahsildars. The New Revenue Act will be a consolidated one, replacing over 100 existing Acts or GOs relating to Revenue Department. “Some Acts are redundant now and they are not of much use. They will be repealed. Some Acts are overlapping with others and they would be clubbed,” official sources said.

Dharani website will update PPBs in real time

Some Acts were made before 1950 and they were no more relevant now. For example, Acts like Assigned Lands Act were incorporated in the new Act with some modifications. Acts like Joint Pattas Act, 1965, Tenancy Agriculture Land Act, 1950, Atiyat Inquiries Act, 1952 and others would be repealed. The new Act is expected to provide quality services to the citizens. Once the Dharani website is launched, the Pattadar Pass Books (PPBs) will be updated in real time like a bank passbook. The mutation of land records too will be done simultaneously. This will help in reducing time and travel of farmers while updating their PPBs.

Where will the VROs go?

After aboliltion of the village revenue officers system, what is the alternative? When the VRO system stands abolished, it is not yet clear whether they would be transferred to other departments or would be retained in the same revenue department and given a different set of responsibilities. Meanwhile, Telangana Village Revenue Assistants Association (VRAAs) General Secretary Vanguru Ramulu demanded that the State government withdraw the proposal to abolish VRO and VRA system. However, Telangana Village Revenue Officers Association president Golkonda Satish said that they are not against any administrative reform but the government should discuss the new Act with all the stakeholders before taking a final decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NT Rama Rao VRO system
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp