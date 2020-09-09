STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Candidates venture from various districts to Hyderabad on day one of Telangana's EAMCET exams

While they are to be seated on seats placed at a distance of five to six metres from each other by following the COVID-19 protocol strictly, over 35,000 are expected to attempt for the exam on day 1.

Published: 09th September 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for TS-EAMCET standing in queue to enter the examination hall at TCS ION Digital Zone LB Nagar

Students appearing for TS-EAMCET standing in queue to enter the examination hall at TCS ION Digital Zone LB Nagar. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students wearing face masks stood in long queues on the day one of TS-EAMCET 'Engineering' exam. With a sanitizer and admit cards in their hands walked into the exam hall after having their temperatures checked.

While they are to be seated on seats placed at a distance of five to six metres from each other by following the COVID-19 protocol strictly, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducted the exam to carry out admissions to various undergraduate engineering colleges across the state.

Of 1.42 lakh applicants over 35,000 are expected to attempt for the exam on day one. In the morning session of phase-I, as of now, nearly 17,000 candidates give their exam.     

18-year-old Vijay Kumar, a student from Prathibha Junior College, Mancherial travelled to IoN Digital Zone LB Nagar, Hyderabad after an overnight journey to attempt  the exam. "By the time I applied for the exam there were no seats left at the colleges in my district and so I had to opt for Hyderabad," he said.

"I reached the exam centre on time. I was asked to sanitize my hands before entering the computer lab. All the candidates were made to sit on alternate seats by keeping our masks on," said another student Hareesh, who had travelled along with his father from Achampet in Nagarkurnool district. 

Despite all the protocols being in place, students were still worried about their safety. "I was nervous all the time Traveling to the city where COVID-19 cases are growing was a risky thing to do. But since I studied here I had to come here to give the exam," said one student.

Many parents were seen outside the examination centres wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The COVID-19 protocol that was strictly implemented during the point of entry was broken when students came out after writing the exam as parents gathered at the gates with apprehension on their faces to identify their sons and daughters walking out of the exam centre. 

The EAMCET Engineering exam would be conducted in three more days including 10, 11 and 14, of September. The exam is being conducted in two sessions: Morning session is between 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session is between 3 pm to 6 pm. Students have just got over with the morning session, the evening session will begin after the examination centre is sanitised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JNTU Hyderabad TS EAMCET Telangana EAMCET exams Telangana engineering exams
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp