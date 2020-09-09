Retired IAS officer C Partha Sarathi appointed as new Telangana Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired IAS officer C Partha Sarathi was appointed as State Election Commissioner on Tuesday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a Gazette notification to the effect.

Partha Sarathi is the second State Election Commissioner after the formation of the State. A 1993-batch IAS officer, he retired from service as Director General of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute on superannuation in April this year. Earlier, he worked as Principal Secretary, Agriculture. During his tenure, Partha Sarathi successfully implemented the State government’s flagship programmes of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

For implementing the Rythu Bandhu, Partha Sarathi received the SKOCH Platinum Award and Order of Merit award in 2018. He also received SKOCH Award in 2019 for implementing Rythu Bima.