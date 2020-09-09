Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao introduces two bills on land rights and village revenue officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ushering major changes in the existing Revenue system, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday introduced two crucial Bills - TS Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020 and TS Abolition of Posts Of Village Revenue Officers Bill, 2020.

Now, farmers need not submit physical documents to obtain crop loans. Banks will verify records available in electronic form on Dharani portal and disburse loans, according to TS Rights in Land & Pattadar Pass Book Bill, 2020. The much awaited Dharani website will be launched shortly.

The bill is intended to reduce corruption in Revenue Department, according to the aims and objects of the bill.The new system will help for the ease of doing business. Passbooks will be updated in real time and provide rights over lands to farmers immediately after purchase of lands.

All the pending land cases before the Tahsildars or Revenue Courts will be transferred to special tribunals, to be set up once the Legislature approved the Bills and got the Governor's assent.

The Bill is also intended to protect the lands of both the Central and State governments. Revenue employees will be frequently transferred in the state once the Bill became an Act. The Assembly will take up discussion on the Bills on Thursday and Friday.

