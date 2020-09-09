Telangana police on high alert as Maoists intensify cadre recruitment

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana police are in a state of high alert after receiving inputs that the banned CPI (Maoist) party has intensified recruitment of cadre.

According to sources, this was one of the reasons why DGP M Mahender Reddy recently camped in Kumrambheem Asifabad district for five days where he is understood to have discussed a strategy with local police to wean away the youths from coming under the influence of the Maoists.

Though Telangana police have attained a fair measure of success in driving Maoists out of the State, their presence in some pockets and efforts to recruit youth have had a jarring effect.

As per the intelligence reports, the Maoists are trying to trick the youth into joining them, particularly in the jungles of Asifabad. Having learnt of their activities, the police are now trying to put in place a strategy to foil the ultras' attempts.

The police have a reason to believe that the recruitment has begun after the Maoist Telangana State Committee constituted area committees and appeared to have become aggressive to retrieve the lost ground on Telangana soil. Sources said that after Haribhushan alias Jagan has been reappointed as Maoist party state secretary during a recent meeting, activity has increased.

Another leader Bade Chokkarao has been entrusted with the responsibility of directing TS action committee teams. Andelu alias Bhasker is looking after recruitment in Kumrambheem Asifabad district.

Meanwhile, the Cherla Committee is also said to be active in scouting for youths to take them into its fold. They are reportedly operating from Chhattisgarh.