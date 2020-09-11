STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana plans to scale up palm cultivation: Agriculture Minister

The Minister said that Telangana has already invited proposals from oil companies to allocate areas for the purchase of crop from farmers.

Published: 11th September 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, on Thursday, informed the Assembly that the State government was keen on encouraging farmers to take up profit-making oil palm cultivation in a big way, considering the growing demand for edible oils and their rise in imports.He made these remarks while responding to queries raised by members Balka Suman, G Balaraju and others during the question hour of the Assembly session. 

“A total of Rs 79,000 crore is spent on oil imports by the Central government. Of this, Rs 40,000 crore accounts for palm oil imports,” the Minister said. The State government had begun expanding palm cultivation even before the Centre decided to encourage the same in 18 lakh hectares across the country, he added. “Telangana has been taking up awareness drives to motivate farmers to cultivate palm crop. As many as 26 districts of the State has the suitable weather for palm cultivation,” he said. 

The Minister said that Telangana has already invited proposals from oil companies to allocate areas for the purchase of crop from farmers. “We have evaluated the credentials of the firms that have come forward and will complete the zonal allotment once the CM approves,” he said.

Don’t hinder progress: Min to upa-sarpanches 
In response to another question, Errabelli advised the upa-sarpanches of all the villages of the State to discharge their duties as per the Panchayat Raj Act. He warned them not to hinder development of the villages, and asked the sarpanches to submit the details of erring upa-sarpanches to him

TAGS
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Telangana palm cultivation
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp