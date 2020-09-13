CM ignored education sector, teachers, says Shabbir Ali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Saturday alleged that the TRS government has neglected the education sector completely and ignored problems being faced by teachers.

Addressing the Teachers’ Day programme organised by the National Solidarity Committee at Gandhi Bhavan, Shabbir Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came to power in 2014 on the promise of free KG to PG education. However, in reality, the government has destroyed the education system, he alleged.

Over 4,000 primary schools had been shut down while hundreds of junior and degree colleges were closed. Similarly, universities were deprived of funds and none of them had a full-time Vice-Chancellor in the last six years. Shabbir Ali said not a single institution from Telangana was among the top 100 universities in the country.

The CM had not held a single meeting to review issues pertaining to teachers. “Thousands of private school teachers have not received their salaries since March this year due to the lockdown. Many teachers and lecturers have shifted to other professions due to financial problems,” he said and added that some lecturers had become vegetable vendors.