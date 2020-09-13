STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer attempts suicide in cop’s office

A farmer, upset over his land being cultivated by others, attempted to kill himself on the premises of the office of Dharpally Circle Inspector (CI) on Saturday.

For representational purposes. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : A farmer, upset over his land being cultivated by others, attempted to kill himself on the premises of the office of Dharpally Circle Inspector (CI) on Saturday. The farmer, Malavath Thariya, a native of Pati Thanda, was shifted to Government Genaral Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad post the incident, and he is now out of danger.  According to the police, on Saturday afternoon, Thariya reached the CI office and met Inspector Prasad and explained his problem. Malavath Thariya said other people were cultivating crops on 2 acres, 7 kuntas of land that he owns in Vannajipeta village. 

He said he had been approaching Revenue officials on his issue for 13 years, but had not got a solution. He had also recently submitted a representation to the Nizamabad Commissioner of Police (CP).Thariya inquired about his representation at the CI office. Malavath Thariya asked the Inspector whether the Commissioner’s office had forwarded his representation latter.

The Inspector directed the writer to furnish the letter. When the writer was searching for the letter, Thariya attempted to commit suicide by consuming agricultural pesticides. Police staff rescued  Thariya and snatched the pesticide bottle from his hands, but he had already consumed some of it. He was then shifted to GGH.Police officials said the issue concerned the Revenue Department and was pending in court. 
According to sources, the local police officials have sent a report to higher officials on the issue.

Farmer
