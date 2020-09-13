Tourism Minister vows to develop PV Narasimha Rao’s birthplace

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Saturday, vowed to develop Laknepalli village, the native place of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao. He also informed the media that the State government, in view of this plan, has decided to construct a mini tank bund in PV’s village situated in Narsampet mandal of Warangal (Rural) district.

He made these statements while visiting Laknepalli, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister.During their tour, the Ministers visited the house where PV was born and pondered ways to turn it into a memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud said that the village tank would be developed into a mini tank. “The authorities have also decided to procure a half-acre land near PV’s house, apart from a one-acre plot belonging to the government, to carry out development works,” he added.

While addressing the gathering, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao recollected meeting PV in New Delhi, along with his father, after he lost his first elections. “PV encouraged me to go forward. He also taught me a few valuable lessons that helped me a lot in my 40-year-long political career afterwards,” he said.