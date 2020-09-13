STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tourism Minister vows to develop PV Narasimha Rao’s birthplace

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Saturday, vowed to develop Laknepalli village, the native place of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao.

Published: 13th September 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, along with Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, visits the house where PV was born at Laknepalli village of Narsampet mandal of Warangal (Rural) di

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, along with Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, visits the house where PV was born at Laknepalli village of Narsampet mandal of Warangal (Rural) di

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Saturday, vowed to develop Laknepalli village, the native place of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao. He also informed the media that the State government, in view of this plan, has decided to construct a mini tank bund in PV’s village situated in Narsampet mandal of Warangal (Rural) district.

He made these statements while visiting Laknepalli, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister.During their tour, the Ministers visited the house where PV was born and pondered ways to turn it into a memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud said that the village tank would be developed into a mini tank. “The authorities have also decided to procure a half-acre land near PV’s house, apart from a one-acre plot belonging to the government, to carry out development works,” he added.

While addressing the gathering, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao recollected meeting PV in New Delhi, along with his father, after he lost his first elections. “PV encouraged me to go forward. He also taught me a few valuable lessons that helped me a lot in my 40-year-long political career afterwards,” he said.

TAGS
Tourism Minister PV Narasimha Rao V Srinivas Goud
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp