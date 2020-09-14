STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eight lakh fishlings released into Saralasagar

While addressing the gathering, Talasani said that the Chief Minister has introduced various schemes with a vision to improve the lives of the Telugus.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav release fishlings into Saralasagar project in Wanaparthy on Sunday

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav release fishlings into Saralasagar project in Wanaparthy on Sunday

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, along with Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, released as many as eight lakh fishlings into the Saralasagar reservoir at Shankarampet village of Madanapuram mandal on Sunday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan said that the TRS government has already commenced blue revolution in the State. He claimed that Telangana is the only State distributing fishlings to the fishermen for free. 

Mentioning that some Opposition leaders had tried to defame their government when Saralasagar developed breaches recently, Niranjan said that they had to soon swallow their words after the authorities fixed it in no time.

While addressing the gathering, Talasani said that the Chief Minister has introduced various schemes with a vision to improve the lives of the Telugus. He also said that the government would soon built enough number of fish markets in the district and also set up a fish seed production centre at Saralasagar for the fishermen. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Saralasagar
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp