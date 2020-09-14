Eight lakh fishlings released into Saralasagar

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, along with Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, released as many as eight lakh fishlings into the Saralasagar reservoir at Shankarampet village of Madanapuram mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan said that the TRS government has already commenced blue revolution in the State. He claimed that Telangana is the only State distributing fishlings to the fishermen for free.

Mentioning that some Opposition leaders had tried to defame their government when Saralasagar developed breaches recently, Niranjan said that they had to soon swallow their words after the authorities fixed it in no time.

While addressing the gathering, Talasani said that the Chief Minister has introduced various schemes with a vision to improve the lives of the Telugus. He also said that the government would soon built enough number of fish markets in the district and also set up a fish seed production centre at Saralasagar for the fishermen.