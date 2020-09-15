STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dates set! Bathukamma to be celebrated from October 16 to 24

They requested Kavitha to promote the dates on various platforms.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bathukamma celebrations in Karimnagar

Bathukamma celebrations in Karimnagar ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Telangana Vidwat Sabha met the founding president of Telangana Jagruthi and former MP K Kavitha to discuss the date of commencement of the Bathukamma festival, here on Monday. Owing to confusion surrounding the dates, the Vidwat Sabha held online consultations with renowned priests to finalise the dates.

The delegation said that Bathukamma festival played a vital role in the Telangana movement and was accorded its rightful place after Kavitha toured the world with members of Telangana Jagruthi to popularise the festival.As per Kavitha’s suggestion, the Vidwat Sabha members decided to organise the festival from October 16 to 24. They requested Kavitha to promote the dates on various platforms.

