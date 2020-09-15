STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ensure all Covid hospitals have 100% oxygen supply: Centre to Telangana, 6 other States

The Central government, on Sunday, asked seven States, including Telangana, to ensure there is a 100% oxygen supply in all Covid-19 hospitals.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government, on Sunday, asked seven States, including Telangana, to ensure there is a 100% oxygen supply in all Covid-19 hospitals. These States also need to ensure that a green channel be provided to tankers carrying oxygen cylinders, among other measures.Telangana’s media bulletin states that of the 42 Covid-19 hospitals in the State, only five do not have oxygen beds. However, senior doctors from various government hospitals disclosed that oxygen supply is quite unreliable and plagued with hiccups. Presently, 2,125 patients in the State are dependent on oxygen and 1,584 on ventilation. 

A doctor from the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) told Express that they have lost patients on non-invasive ventilation like Cpap and By-pap because the central oxygen supply was not maintaining adequate pressure. “Usually, patients receiving this ventilation maintain an oxygen saturation above 90%. However, due to a shortage of oxygen supply, the saturation fell to as low as 60%-50%,” the doctor said. In Osmania General Hospital (OGH) too, the pipelines are unable to maintain a pressure of 70 psi due to the unscientific layout of pipes.  

At hospitals in Khammam, a stock of just 200 cylinders is available at any given time. This has to be persistently replenished based on the requirements. The Centre’s advisory also noted that liquid oxygen tanks (LOTs) can be set up in hospitals with bulk requirement. These tanks store oxygen in liquid form making it easy to store larger quantities in one place. 

In Telangana, only Gandhi, RIMS Adilabad, NIMS, OGH and Nizamabad hospitals have LOTs, which were installed only a few months ago. Most other hospitals, including Khammam, Karimnagar, TIMS, Nalgonda hospitals lack these. All the said hospitals are seeing a massive rush as the districts they are in are seeing high caseloads. 

“Liquid oxygen is imperative. Unless it is installed, the hospitals will have to rely of oxygen cylinders which most often come from Hyderabad by road. Any vehicle breakdown, any small issue can cause a delay. Liquid oxygen tanks last 9-10 days and give room to expand beds, while cylinders last 2 days with the existing bed capacity,” said a senior official.

1,417 new Covid cases, 13 deaths in Telangana
From the 34,000-odd tests conducted on Sunday, Telangana recorded 1,471 cases and 13 deaths, taking the tally to 1,58,513 and toll to 974. The active case tally has slightly dropped to 30,523, of which 6,893 people are hospitalised.  The State recorded at least 79 deaths in the last one week alone. The tally of recoveries stood at 1,27,007

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen supply Covid-19 hospitals Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp