STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill

Moving the resolution in the House, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao termed the Centre's Electricity Amendment Bill as 'draconian', saying it would usurp the rights of the states

Published: 15th September 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the central government to withdraw the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill as it is detrimental to the interests of farmers and the poor.

Moving the resolution in the House, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao termed the Centre's Electricity Amendment Bill as 'draconian', saying it would usurp the rights of the states. The Bill was against the federal spirit of the Constitution, Rao said.

Rao declared that TRS MPs would oppose the Bill in both Houses of the Parliament.

Once the Bill was adopted, the state government would have to fix the meters to 26 lakh agriculture pump sets in the state. "After the formation of the state, the farmers are now enjoying some benefits due to the construction of irrigation projects and due to good rains. Fixing meters to agriculture motors will not help farmers. Besides, the state government required a whopping Rs 750 crore for purchasing the meters," Rao said.
 
The Chief Minister said that even industrialists would be given open access to purchase power, which would push the discoms into losses, as there would be no cross subsidy in the power sector.
 
The central government would even appoint the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions. The Load Dispatch Centre too would be managed by the Centre once the Bill was adopted. These kind of provisions in the Bill were nothing but taking away the rights of the states, he said.

"The Bill is against the federal spirit, useless for the people and a setback to farmers," Rao said. He added that the privatisation of the power sector proposed in the Bill would pose a threat to the very existence of discoms, gencos and transcos and was also detrimental to lakhs of power sector employees in the country.
 
The Chief Minster recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the latter to withdraw the Electricity Bill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana assembly K Chandrasekhar Rao Electricity Amendment Bill
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp