Water seepage at Kondapochamma ayacut

SIDDIPET: Locals are concerned over the frequent seepages in the canals alongside the Kondapochamma Reservoir locataed at Markook mandal headquarters. Officials have termed the incidents as minor issues, but locals feel that it could pose a threat to the surrounding villages.On Monday morning, locals noticed three water seepages at the ayacut near Beerappa templein the village. The water was flowing towards the fields. Officials, however, stated that there was nothing to worry about.

Kondapochamma executive engineer Bhadrinadh stated that no repair works have been carried out so far, and will only be conducted if necessary. He also added that such incidents were a regular occurrence at all major projects.Recently, there had been a breach at the Kondapochamma to Jagadevpur left canal and water had entered into houses in Shivaru Venkatapur village.

In another incident, some youths noticed water seeping from the Kondapochamma ayacut and posted photos and videos of the same on social media. Villagers are now expressing doubts on the quality of project, especially after a walkway bridge at the project had recently collapsed.