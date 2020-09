By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major reorganisation of the Commercial Taxes Department, the Telangana government on Tuesday created 18 new Commercial Taxes Circles and 161 officers’ posts. This will help the department collect 100 per cent taxes and plug slippages in tax payment. The new circles and additional posts will reduce the burden on officers and help them to closely monitor GST assessees. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.