STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Deadlock stays despite unlock as TSRTC takes different route

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Krishna Babu said that during Unlock 3, they sought the Telangana government’s consent to resume bus services.

Published: 16th September 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses

TSRTC buses. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stalemate continues over resuming inter-state bus services between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with TSRTC officials demanding that their AP counterparts operate route-specific services instead of kilometre-based services, even as the APSRTC vice chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu argued that there was no practice of operating bus services on a route basis elsewhere in the country.

At a meeting held between delegations led by APSRTC and TSRTC managing directors at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the officials discussed the inter state agreement and kilometre parity. Andhra Pradesh expressed its willingness to operate buses on an equal-kilometres basis, while Telangana wanted only specific routes to be operated. The resumption of bus services between the states is only possible after clarity emerges on these two issues, which will be further discussed at the ED-level meetings to be held in a couple of days.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Krishna Babu said that during Unlock 3, they sought the Telangana government’s consent to resume bus services. He said APSRTC reduced its distance from 3.43 lakh km to 2.65 lakh km following requests by TSRTC, which is expected to increase its operations in AP from 95,000 km to 1.52 lakh km. APSRTC is operating buses on 71 routes in Telangana, while TSRTC operates only 28 routes, and appears reluctant to increase this citing lack of capacity and viability of operating services on additonal routes. The TSRTC is insisting on route-wise parity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp