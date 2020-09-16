Farmers use sheep in protest against industrial park

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Several farmers from Veliminedu village of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district marched to the gram panchayat office with their sheep in protest against the proposal of an industrial park in the village.

Around 200 farmers, who are set to lose their lands in the project, demanded that the industrial park proposal be withdrawn immediately. They gathered at the gram panchayat office with herds of sheep blocking its entrance.

The farmers asked how they would feed their livestock if they lost their lands and livelihood. They threatened to take up district-level agitations if the State government goes ahead with the proposal.