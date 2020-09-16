Mega dairy to come up in Rangareddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MINISTER for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav told the Assembly on Tuesday that the State government would build a mega dairy at Raviryal in Rangareddy district at an estimated cost of `245 crore, in a bid to boost milk production in Telangana.

Stating that this would be one of the best and biggest modern dairies to be developed in the country, the Minister said, “The mega dairy will serve as a model for other States. The land for the unit has been taken on lease for 99 years, and the best technology will be used for the dairy’s construction.” He added that his department has applied for requisite permissions.

Talasani further said that the State would undertake an extensive branding of Vijaya products, in addition to setting up around 500 Vijaya parlours across Telangana in the next one year. “There is a substantial demand for Vijaya products. The parlours will be established in tourist places, temples and other important landmarks,” he said.

Pending dues

Responding to a question raised in the Assembly, the Minister said that the pending dues of `109 crore would be released to farmers soon. “The dues will be released soon. This is the assurance of the government. We were not able to because of the pandemic,” Talasani said.

The Minister said that the State government has introduced Milch Animals Distribution scheme for the benefit of 2.13 lakh farmers. “The government is providing `4 per litre to dairy farmers for procuring milk for the four cooperative dairies in the State. An amount of `248 crore was released for the scheme,” he said.